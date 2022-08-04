More viewing suggestions and links to movie trailers can be found with this story online at inland360.com.
Here’s what’s new on Video on Demand and Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, HBO Max, Amazon Prime and other streaming services, starting Friday.
TOP STREAMS FOR THE WEEK
“The Sandman: Season 1” (TV-MA), the long-anticipated screen adaptation of the celebrated comic book fantasy created by Neil Gaiman, stars Tom Sturridge as the moody Morpheus, monarch of the Dream realm, who rebuilds his kingdom after years of imprisonment on Earth. It’s an epic tale with a rich mythology, and the screen adaptation embraces the fantastical imagery and epic scope of the award-winning original. (Netflix)
Ron Howard directs the real-life survival drama “Thirteen Lives” (2022, PG-13), about the global effort to rescue a soccer team trapped in a flooded cave system in Thailand after an unexpected rainstorm in 2018. Viggo Mortensen, Colin Farrell and Joel Edgerton star. (Prime Video)
Paul Thomas Anderson channels his youth, growing up in the San Fernando Valley in the 1970s, in the Oscar-nominated “Licorice Pizza” (2021, R). Musician Alana Haim and Cooper Hoffman (son of the late Philip Seymour Hoffman) star in this playful, offbeat tale of first love. (Prime Video)
Amber Midthunder plays a Comanche warrior who faces a ruthless hunter in “Prey” (2022, R), a new chapter in the “Predator” series set 300 years in the past, pitting the native warrior and her handmade weapons against an alien hunter with a space-age arsenal. (Hulu)
Director Kenneth Branagh draws on his youth growing up in Belfast in the late 1960s in “Belfast” (2021, PG-13), starring Caitriona Balfe and Jaime Dornan as parents struggling over a decision to leave the violence for London or remain in their home city. (HBO Max)
The animated comedy “Luck” (2022, G) follows the unluckiest person in the world (voiced by Eva Noblezada) on a quest to turn her luck around. It also features the voices of Simon Pegg (as a lucky black cat), Whoopi Goldberg, and Jane Fonda. (Apple TV+)
Chris Evans voices Buzz Lightyear in “Lightyear” (2022, PG), a quasi-origin story about the heroic Space Ranger before he became a toy. In this animated adventure, he’s stranded in space and attempting to get his crew home while battling the dreaded Zurg. (Disney+)
Classic pick: George Cukor’s “Gaslight” (1944), a shadowy romantic thriller starring Ingrid Bergman as a bride whose seductive husband (Charles Boyer) tries to drive her mad, inspired the contemporary term “gaslighting.” (HBO Max)
PAY-PER-VIEW / VIDEO ON DEMAND
Juliette Binoche is a trucker who goes on the run to protect a young woman being trafficked in “Paradise Highway” (2022, R), a thriller co-starring Frank Grillo and Morgan Freeman. It debuts directly to VOD.
NETFLIX
“Wedding Season” (2022, TV-PG) is romantic comedy set in the Indian-American community, from “Failure to Launch” director Tom Dey.
“Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie” (2022, TV-Y7), the feature-length spin-off of the animated series, sends the heroes in the half shell to an apocalyptic future.
PEACOCK
Kevin Bacon stars as the director of an LGBTQIA conversion camp in the satirical horror movie “They/Them” (2022, TV-MA).
PARAMOUNT+
“Beavis and Butt-Head: Season 1” (TV-14) revives the cult animated comedy about a pair of doofus high school best friends. (Paramount+)
NEW ON DISC AND AT REDBOX:
“Crimes of the Future”
