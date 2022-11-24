‘BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER’
RATING: PG-13 for sequences of strong violence, action and some language.
What it’s about: The sequel to “Black Panther” takes on the world without T’Challa, and Chadwick Boseman, introducing new heroes, new villains and some who straddle the line.
The kid attractor factor: It’s a big superhero Marvel movie — kids will be excited for the big screen spectacle and heroes on screen.
Good lessons/bad lessons: Science and spirituality go hand in hand. Grieve in order to let go. Allies should be united against a common goal instead of at odds with each other.
VIOLENCE: Some fantasy violence, fighting, car chases, spearing, stabbing, some onscreen deaths, but nothing that bloody or gory.
Language: Some strong language.
SEX: None.
Drugs: None.
Parents’ advisory: OK for older kids and teens. The violence and action might be too much for young kids.
‘BONES AND ALL’
RATING: R for strong, bloody and disturbing violent content, language, sexual content and brief graphic nudity.
What it’s about: Two teenage cannibals connect in the 1980s Midwest for a romantic roadtrip that is “Badlands” with flesh-eating.
The kid attractor factor: Teens might be drawn to star Timothée Chalamet (shown above with co-star Taylor Russell), but this is pretty grisly, bloody and mature, not much appeal for kids.
Good lessons/bad lessons: When you find understanding and acceptance in someone else, that is the greatest love of all.
VIOLENCE: Some extreme bloody violence including murder, beating, cannibalism, stabbing, etc.
Language: Swearing throughout.
SEX: Some sexual situations/scenes and nudity.
Drugs: Marijuana use
Parents’ advisory: Too mature and bloody for kids. OK for mature teens.
‘DEVOTION’
RATING: PG-13 for strong language, some war action/violence and smoking.
What it’s about: A true story of friendship and heroism among naval aviators (including Jonathan Majors, shown above) in the Korean War.
The kid attractor factor: This is more of an adult drama, maybe some appeal for kids who are interested in history.
Good lessons/bad lessons: Find something, or someone, worth fighting for. True friendship means true risk.
VIOLENCE: War violence including trench warfare, aerial bombings, plane crashes, etc.
Language: Some strong language.
SEX: None.
Drugs: Smoking.
Parents’ advisory: OK for older kids and teens, but probably too scary for younger kids.
‘THE FABELMANS’
RATING: PG-13 for some strong language, thematic elements, brief violence and drug use.
What it’s about: Steven Spielberg’s deeply personal memoir about growing up and becoming a filmmaker. It stars (shown above, from left) Paul Dano, Mateo Zoryan Francis-DeFord and Michelle Williams.
The kid attractor factor: Kids might be drawn to the story of this young kid falling in love with the movies, but this is more of a family drama.
Good lessons/bad lessons: An artist must follow their dream, despite the challenges in the way.
VIOLENCE: Some high school bullying and fighting.
Language: Some strong language, swearing, antisemitism.
SEX: Teen makeouts, references to an affair.
Drugs: A brief scene of marijuana use.
Parents’ advisory: This family drama might not have much appeal for younger audiences, but it is appropriate for older kids and teens.
‘THE MENU’
RATING: R for strong/disturbing violent content, language throughout and some sexual references.
What it’s about: A black satire set in the world of high-end dining, in which a celebrity chef assembles a unique group of diners for a meal they’ll never forget. It stars Anya Taylor-Joy (shown above) and Ralph Fiennes.
The kid attractor factor: Not much. This is a fairly violent satire with mature themes. Not for kids.
Good lessons/bad lessons: Just make the cheeseburger.
VIOLENCE: Some bloody violence — shooting, suicide, finger chopping, fires, explosions, etc.
Language: Swearing throughout.
SEX: References to sex acts and sex work.
Drugs: None.
Parents’ advisory: This is too mature for kids. OK for teens. !
Walsh is a film critic for Tribune News Service. Showtimes are on Page 12.