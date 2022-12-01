Family is at the core of the Lewiston Civic Theatre’s “Elf the Musical,” opening tonight at the former Lewiston High School on Normal Hill.

Fans of the movie starring Will Ferrell will recognize the same story in this stage version, directed by Larry Goodwin: Buddy (Alex Everett), who was raised with Santa’s elves at the North Pole, ventures to New York City to look for his father, and poignant hilarity ensues.

