Fairy Tales get the blender treatment in new book

Two Lewiston authors will release their new children’s book, “The Girl Who Lived in a Shoe and Other Torn-up Tales,” during a live-stream event at 6:30 tonight.
Bernice Seward and Michele Rietz collaborated with a group of other children’s book authors to create the 88-page collection. The group blended traditional fairy tales with “tidbits of history, snippets of dreams and scraps of imagination,” according to a news release.
Other contributors are Loreley Smith of Spokane, Beverly Warren of Ellensburg, Wash., and Jessie Quist of Tri-Cities.
The five authors will talk about their writing process, illustrations and inspirations for the book. A question-and-answer session will follow. The event will be streamed on Seward’s YouTube channel via this shortened link: www.bit.ly/3mPYdfO. The book is for sale at And Books Too in Clarkston. !