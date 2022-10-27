An original play opening tonight at Lewis-Clark State College’s Silverthorne Theatre explores the reality of loss through a child’s make-believe adventures.

Written by instructor Jef J. Petersen, “Emme and the Taking of the Woods” stars Connor Stout, son of Greg and Amy Baker Stout, who is familiar to Lewiston Civic Theatre patrons for his roles in many of its productions. The young actor took on a challenging role for the show, as his character’s childlike wanderings turn into something darker.

