Exploring territories of place and mind

Idaho’s writer in residence, CMarie Fuhrman, will give Lewis-Clark State College’s annual Stegner Lecture at 7 p.m. Friday at the Center for Arts & History, 415 Main St., Lewiston.
Fuhrman’s free talk, “A Story About a South Fork Salmon River Logging Road and What it Means to be a Good Ancestor,” marks the 41st installment in the series named after Pulitzer Prize winner Wallace Stegner, who presented the first lecture in 1982. The presentations typically involve discussions about the writer’s relationship with the physical and psychological territories in which the writer resides, according to an LCSC news release.
Fuhrman, of McCall, serves as the remote director of poetry for the master’s program in creative writing at Western Colorado University (Gunnison), is translations editor for Broadsided Press and directs the Elk River Writers Workshop at Chico Hot Springs, in Montana.
Her works include a collection of poems, “Camped Beneath the Dam,” and she co-edited the anthologies “Cascadia Field Guide: Art, Ecology, and Poetry” and “Native Voices: Indigenous Poetry, Craft, and Conversations.” She has published poetry and nonfiction in multiple journals and anthologies and is a regular columnist for the Spokane-based Inlander.
Fuhrman earned her bachelor’s degree in English and creative writing in 2015 and her master’s in creative writing in 2019, both from the University of Idaho. She was appointed writer in residence in 2021 by the Idaho Commission of the Arts, receiving $10,000 with the title, which runs through June of this year.