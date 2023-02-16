Exploring territories of place and mind

CMarie Fuhrman

 Mel Ota

Idaho’s writer in residence, CMarie Fuhrman, will give Lewis-Clark State College’s annual Stegner Lecture at 7 p.m. Friday at the Center for Arts & History, 415 Main St., Lewiston.

Fuhrman’s free talk, “A Story About a South Fork Salmon River Logging Road and What it Means to be a Good Ancestor,” marks the 41st installment in the series named after Pulitzer Prize winner Wallace Stegner, who presented the first lecture in 1982. The presentations typically involve discussions about the writer’s relationship with the physical and psychological territories in which the writer resides, according to an LCSC news release.