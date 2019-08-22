Experimental musician probes piano-centered electronica

Keyboardist and composer John Pennington is the face behind the experimental piano-electronic music project Beetle Box.
The Little Rock, Ark., musician will perform Monday at One World Cafe in Moscow. He specializes in blending the distinctly different sounds of piano and electronic synthesizer using a jazz background to create a sound ranging from “engaging” and “provocative” to “just plain weird.” With influences from many genres, Beetle Box aims to explore the strange side of beautiful.
The all-ages show is at 7 p.m. Monday at the cafe at 533 S. Main St. There is a suggested donation of $3 to $5.
— Katie Higgins