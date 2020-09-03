“Wood Art & Watercolor” is the September exhibit at Artisans at the Dahmen Barn.
The exhibit opens with a reception from 1-3 p.m. Saturday with the artists, father and son, Vern and Danny Tietz.
Vern, an Asotin farmer, creates utilitarian and decorative wood bowls and other objects from a variety of wood gathered locally. He studied with master woodturner Len Zeoli at the barn.
Danny, captain of the Clarkston Fire Department, paints watercolor in a pen-and-ink style and studied with Lewiston artist Craig Whitcomb. His works range from realistic to whimsical.
The exhibit ends Sept. 27. The barn is at 419 N. Park Way, Uniontown.