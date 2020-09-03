“Wood Art & Watercolor” is the September exhibit at Artisans at the Dahmen Barn.

The exhibit opens with a reception from 1-3 p.m. Saturday with the artists, father and son, Vern and Danny Tietz.

Vern, an Asotin farmer, creates utilitarian and decorative wood bowls and other objects from a variety of wood gathered locally. He studied with master woodturner Len Zeoli at the barn.

Danny, captain of the Clarkston Fire Department, paints watercolor in a pen-and-ink style and studied with Lewiston artist Craig Whitcomb. His works range from realistic to whimsical.

The exhibit ends Sept. 27. The barn is at 419 N. Park Way, Uniontown.

Tags

Recommended for you