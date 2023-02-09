A film, basketball game and Q&A are on the agenda for Lewis-Clark State College’s observance of Black History Month.
A free screening of a 40-minute documentary about the civil rights marches in 1960s Birmingham, Ala., “Mighty Times: The Children’s March,” will be at 6:30 p.m. today in Room 112 of Sacajawea Hall on the Lewiston campus, according to a news release from the school.
Student Kenneth Baidoo will read a folk story from his home country of Ghana after the movie, followed by a brief discussion of both the film and story.
The LCSC athletic department will pay tribute to The Secret Game during basketball games Feb. 17, honoring the historic contest between North Carolina Central University and the Duke University medical school basketball teams in 1944. Because Black teams were prohibited from participating in National Collegiate Athletic Association events, the game was held in secret, behind locked doors.
The women’s team plays at 5 p.m., followed by the men at 7 p.m., both against Multnomah University of Portland, Ore., at the P1FCU Activity Center. Tickets, $6-$11, are at bit.ly/LCSecretGame.
Anthropologist Terry Buffington will discuss her civil rights movement collection, “The Terry Buffington Papers, 1952-2014,” and answer questions during a free event at 7 p.m. Feb. 23 in Room 112 of Sacajawea Hall.
As a sixth-generation Mississippian born under Jim Crow, Buffington combines first-hand experience and her knowledge of archival research to teach about Jim Crow, segregation and the civil rights movement, according to the news release.
A mobile installation “Civil Rights: Oppressed Voices,” will be displayed on campus through the month, including at the events in Sacajawea Hall.