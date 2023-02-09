A film, basketball game and Q&A are on the agenda for Lewis-Clark State College’s observance of Black History Month.

A free screening of a 40-minute documentary about the civil rights marches in 1960s Birmingham, Ala., “Mighty Times: The Children’s March,” will be at 6:30 p.m. today in Room 112 of Sacajawea Hall on the Lewiston campus, according to a news release from the school.