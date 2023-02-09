VHS Mania! II builds on last year’s event at the Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow, where Cult Corner columnist Will Thompson, aka Professor VHS, and Moscow Film Society’s Devin Mendenhall brought horror classics to the big screen via VHS.

The mini film fest gets a Big Apple flavor for its second installment, with “Escape from New York” and “The Warriors,” both rated R, which screen starting at 7 p.m. Saturday. Tapes from Thompson’s collection will be available for purchase. Tickets, $10 (plus $1 online fee), are available at bit.ly/VHSMania2.