Regional Theatre of the Palouse in Pullman has opened enrollment for its Winter Performing Arts Workshop and Study Hall. The theater said it plans to strictly adhere to CDC safety guidelines for its programming, according to a news release.
RTOP’s Winter Performing Arts Workshop is open to ages 8 and older. Participants learn to work as a cast and build confidence together through singing, dancing, acting and teamwork. The class will meet from 4:15-5:30 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, Oct. 26 through Dec. 11. Cost is $200.
Study Hall attendees receive adult supervision and in-person support for navigating online curriculum. Mentors and college graduates offer flexible hours for small groups and private learning. Cost is $7 an hour or $15 for private sessions. Those who would like to volunteer to be a youth mentor can email a resume and cover letter to director@rtoptheatre.org.
More information and registration is available by calling (509) 334-0750.