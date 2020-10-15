When I first saw the trailer for the Netflix film “Enola Holmes,” I wasn’t sure the world needed another Sherlock Holmes adaptation.
Now that I’ve seen the movie, I am certain this is exactly the kind of Sherlock Holmes the world needs.
What is a Sherlock story without a little mystery? The game afoot in “Enola Holmes” is the disappearance of the Holmes’ matriarch: Eudoria (Helena Bonham Carter).
You see, the two elder Holmes brothers, Mycroft (Sam Claflin) and Sherlock (Henry Cavill), left home years ago, leaving the much-younger Enola (Millie Bobby Brown) to grow up alone with their mother. Eudoria has taught Enola everything she knows, from hand-to-hand fighting, and figuring out cyphers and anagrams, to history, politics, literature and playing tennis in the house.
After her mother goes missing, the teenaged Enola decides to take matters into her own hands and find her. Along the way, she discovers a grander conspiracy.
What makes “Enola Holmes” different from your typical Sherlockian tale is the main character. In contrast to Sherlock’s sullen and antisocial behavior, you have Enola’s fun-loving and outgoing personality.
However, that’s not to say that Enola is a bubbly, dim-witted girl. Not in the slightest; she can more than hold her own against her older brother in the intelligence department.
Not only does “Enola Holmes” take the Sherlock Holmes story in a new direction, it takes the storytelling that way as well. Enola breaks the fourth wall by speaking directly to the audience while looking at the camera. She does this to explain the plot of the film and how she figures out her clues. This technique provides a fresh and funny take, rather than a boring voice-over to explain the story.
The direct-to-camera storytelling also helps with one of the hardest parts of filming a detective story: explaining the mystery solver’s thought process. “Enola Holmes” also does this by visually representing her thoughts. For example, when Enola tries to unravel a cypher, she pulls out tiled letters as from a Scrabble game, rearranging them.
With all these aspects of “Enola Holmes” working together in sync, it is no mystery as to why the film succeeds.
— Kaylee Brewster