Jennifer K. Bauer is departing this week as editor of Inland 360. This is her final edition.
Mary Stone, city editor at the Lewiston Tribune, will fill in as editor on an interim basis until the position is filled. Information about events and story ideas can be sent to her attention at arts@inland360.com.
Bauer accepted a job as content coordinator in the Communications and Marketing department at the University of Idaho, Moscow. She has served as Inland 360 editor since 2017 and began work as a reporter at the Lewiston Tribune in 1999.