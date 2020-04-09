Easter in isolation

Easter will be different this year.
There won’t be crowded Easter egg hunts, church services or meals with family and friends. Easter menus and baskets will likely look different in a season of social distancing and economic insecurity.
The way we celebrate Easter might change, but the message of Easter has not. Easter has always been about new life, about something new rising out of something that died or went away. We get to think about that in new ways this year. While we might miss how we typically celebrate Easter, we have an opportunity to try something different.
Whether we modify existing traditions or do something entirely outside the box, it’s likely this Easter will be among the most memorable in the lives of us and our children. And since it’s people, not things, that make for special memories, here are some ideas to make it a good one:
Easter egg hunts. We won’t be having mass egg hunts in the park, but doing one in the backyard is still an option for those who have one. You could also move things indoors. Outdoor egg hunts are often over in 15 minutes, but if you move it inside, the fun might last longer. Treat-filled plastic eggs could be hidden in drawers, coat pockets, blankets and other places where kids could discover them over a longer period of time. Sure, it’s fun to get a big haul of treats, but it’s also fun to find candy in your sock drawer a week after the treats have been eaten.
Decorating Easter eggs. With the state of grocery shopping, not everyone wants to hard boil large quantities of eggs just to decorate them. Instead, you can color Easter egg printouts — including the one on Page 4 — or create an egg stamp using a potato and some paint. Or, consider grabbing some sidewalk chalk and decorating the Easter eggs and messages on the sidewalk for others to enjoy. If you want more ideas, hop online and search for Easter crafts that require materials you already have on hand.
Easter baskets. If you’d rather skip shopping in stores with others this year, consider checking in with local businesses to see what they have to include in this year’s basket. Think of items that will occupy your kids at home, like indoor and outdoor games and activities. It’s also a good time for digital gifts, like games and movie rentals.
Connect with friends and family. Gather online using Zoom, FaceTime or whatever video call app you prefer. Prepare a list of fun questions for everyone to answer, tell stories, eat together or come up with some other way to keep the conversation going. If your loved ones live in town, visit them and wave while they stay inside or interact outside at a safe distance.
Make your goodies. Instead of buying sweet treats, considering making them together using items you already have on hand, like peanut butter Easter eggs that require just five common pantry ingredients. Or consider making Rice Krispie Treat nests, egg-shaped sugar cookies or a coconut bunny cake.
Attend church. Area churches are closed, but many are holding online services. That means this year everyone can listen to a service while still in their pajamas, and you don’t have to tell the kids to be quiet.
Plant seeds. Most of us don’t start gardens on Easter, but it’s one way to celebrate spring and new life and it has the benefit of giving back all season long. Start seeds together indoors or outside in the garden, depending on what you plan to grow.
Plan a special meal. If you want a special meal made by someone else, check in with your favorite restaurant to see if they are offering carryout or delivery options on Easter.