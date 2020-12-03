For people looking to give a gift that gives back to many, the annual Alternative Giving Market of the Palouse is back Saturday in a revised form for the pandemic.
The market bands area nonprofits and charities together for one-stop giving. Shoppers who make donations receive a specially designed postcard signifying their gift. This year’s market is a drive-through event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Latah County Fairgrounds Grange building.
Shoppers who drive into the temporary parking area will be greeted by a volunteer with a shopping list and can check off the groups they want to donate to, then pay with one transaction. People can donate any amount to any of the 27 participating charities.
This year, each charity will receive 100 percent of the funds donated, because the market’s organizers decided to cover all credit card and online transaction fees, according to a news release from Alternative Giving Market of the Palouse organizer Christine Gilmore.
“With the global pandemic and severe loss of income for many of our participants, we felt that it was the least we could do to support them this year,” Gilmore said.
The market was founded in 2009 by Renee Hill and Dianne Daley Laursen and is now led by Gilmore, Jamie Hill, Sandra Kelly and Dan Noble. Over the past 12 years, the group has raised nearly $280,000 for local nonprofits.
Shopping also can be done online through Dec. 12 by visiting agmpalouse.org.