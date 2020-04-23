Lewiston’s annual April event has been postponed out of concern for public safety, but with dogwoods in full bloom this weekend, festival organizers are encouraging people to get out and enjoy what inspired the events in the first place — the dogwoods.
“The festival is a celebration of the beauty of our community; the events grew up around that,” said Debi Fitzgerald, festival organizer.
To facilitate maximum dogwood viewing, Clarkston’s Don Brigham, who helped organize the festival when it first began in 1985, created this map. While it doesn’t include every dogwood tree in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, the map highlights locations where people can see many dogwoods in the same area, whether by foot, by bike or by car. Remember to observe social distancing when you’re out enjoying the view.
— Inland 360 staff