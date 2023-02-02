It was Feb. 4, 1995, when the first TabiKat Productions drag show came to the Palouse. For Kathy Sprague, it was a way to gather LGBTQ people in a space where they could be themselves — and to honor her best friend.

Sprague and her wife, Tabitha Simmons, have been the main force behind the TabiKat shows since they started 28 years ago. Feb. 4 is Sprague’s birthday and also the anniversary of the funeral of her childhood friend. Hosting a drag show was a way for her to reclaim the day as something happy.

