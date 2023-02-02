It was Feb. 4, 1995, when the first TabiKat Productions drag show came to the Palouse. For Kathy Sprague, it was a way to gather LGBTQ people in a space where they could be themselves — and to honor her best friend.
Sprague and her wife, Tabitha Simmons, have been the main force behind the TabiKat shows since they started 28 years ago. Feb. 4 is Sprague’s birthday and also the anniversary of the funeral of her childhood friend. Hosting a drag show was a way for her to reclaim the day as something happy.
The 28th anniversary show starts at 9 p.m. Saturday, with dancing, followed by performances by 10 different artists at 10 and 11:30 p.m. at the 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow.
In 2023, LGBTQ individuals can find community online, but the drag shows continue to provide an in-person community, Sprague said.
“I hope some of the younger folks who have access to so much information online and have social media … can find community in different new ways,” she said.
Saturday’s shows are open to anyone 18 or older, and a bar for those 21 and older is available in a separate room. A valid ID is required for entry.
Tickets are $8 when purchased in advance at Safari Pearl, 660 W. Pullman Road, Moscow, and $10 when purchased at the door.
The early shows quickly became a monthly event where the LGBTQ community could come together and feel acceptance, Sprague said, noting they have fluctuated in size over the years, with the largest attracting about 1,600 people.
“Honestly, it is absolutely surreal to realize that we’ve been doing the drag shows for that long,” she said.
For longtime performer Aquasha DeLusty, drag shows are a place to express themselves. It’s been almost 20 years since DeLusty started performing in TabiKat shows, launching their professional career.
Comedy is a big part of DeLusty’s set, and they said it is fun to hear people laughing and enjoying themselves. For those attending their first show, DeLusty said it’s important to feel comfortable and, if they want to, tip the performers.
“It’s OK to kind of sit back in a way,” they said. “You don’t have to participate at a high level with the show if you participate at where you’re comfortable.”