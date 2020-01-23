Oh, how the mighty have fallen.
Last year, Robert Downey Jr. was the star of a billion-dollar franchise and the highest-grossing movie of all time (“Avengers: Endgame”). As he said goodbye to the role of Tony Stark, fans waited to see what he would do next.
Too bad it was “Dolittle.”
It is incomprehensible how a movie about a beloved fictional character played by an accomplished and likable actor with a voice cast that includes half of Hollywood (Tom Holland, Emma Thompson, Rami Malek, John Cena, Kumail Nanjani, Octavia Spencer, Craig Robertson and Ralph Fiennes, to name just a few) could fail so magnificently.
Well, actually, it’s pretty simple. It’s all in the script.
“Dolittle” is built on the shaky premise that the doctor must embark on a voyage to an uncharted island to save the Queen of England, which in turn will also save his animal sanctuary. He brings along his animal friends, Poly the parrot (Thompson), Chee-Chee the gorilla (Malek), Yoshi the polar bear (Cena), Plimpton the ostrich (Nanjani), and countless others, including a human boy, Tommy Stubbins (Harry Collett).
While there is adventure to be had, most of what ensues is characters talking. It can’t be considered engaging dialogue; they’re just talking. It’s as if, during recording sessions with the cast, the director set the actors loose. Dolittle speaks to animals, but it seems to be all he does, and it doesn’t translate well for the audience. Animals and Dolittle chatter away like there’s not a plot that needs to be moved forward.
That’s the other problem: There’s only a handful of events that happen to keep the story afloat.
“Dolittle” provides some moments of laughter for the audience, mostly its youngest viewers. As the film progresses, the jokes don’t land as well, mostly because they are recycled from previous chuckles.
Visually, “Dolittle” manages some spectacle. While the computer-generated animals don’t look as realistic as those in “The Lion King” or “The Jungle Book,” they work. Some of the colorful set designs and costumes are enjoyable. These are among the film’s few positives.
“Dolittle” shows that having all the right ingredients for a good movie doesn’t matter if the script can’t support the film. Despite Downey’s best efforts (you can almost feel him struggling to carry the film), “Dolittle” does very little right.
Brewster is a graduate of Lewiston High School and Lewis-Clark State College and has a master’s degree in film and television studies from the University of Glasgow, Scotland. Do you have questions about film or TV? Call or email at (208) 848-2297 or kbrewster@lmtribune.com.
“Dolittle”
One-and-a-half stars out of four.
Rating: Rated PG for some action, rude humor and brief language.
Cast: Robert Downey Jr., Antonio Banderas and Michael Sheen.
Director: Stephen Gaghan.
Released by: Universal Pictures.
Running time: 1 hour, 41 minutes.
Now playing: At area theaters; showtimes can be found on Page 12.