With towns canceling festivals, tourist resorts limiting the number of visitors and the recommendation that the public stay close to home during the pandemic, people are making alternative plans for the summer of COVID-19. Here are a few ideas.
- Refresh a room. It can be as simple as changing pictures on the wall or hanging new ones by framing photographs you already have with frames from a discount store. Or you can go whole hog with new carpet, drapes and paint. Paint isn’t just for walls; change the look of desks, chairs, tables or bookcases with a new color or finish.
- This one’s not so fun, but you’ll feel better afterward. Don’t we all have that one place in our houses where mail and documents collect? Spend a day or two organizing. Do online searches to figure out how long certain items should be kept. Shred anything obsolete that contains personal information.
- Learn to cook a new dish, perhaps one from your favorite restaurant or a country you dream of visiting.
- Look around your neighborhood and you’ll see lots of people are planting gardens this year. Clear some space for food or flowers, or create a window garden. Introduce a chair to the scene to create a new living space.
- Summer farmers markets are opening, and fresh, local produce will soon be plentiful, making this the ideal summer to learn or hone preservation and canning skills. Tutorials abound on YouTube, or contact your county extension office for tips and information.
- Try a new sport. Pickleball, Frisbee golf, badminton, paddleboarding and golf are some activities that allow you to have fun with others while maintaining safe social distance.
- This could be the year to actually get Christmas shopping done early. With stores open and local businesses working to get back on track, it’s an ideal time to shop local and support them. Last-minute shopping with crowds of people during a pandemic is not a pretty thought, and there’s no telling what the situation will be like in December. If you’re not a shopper, you’ve got six months to craft handmade gifts.
— Elaine Williams and Jennifer K. Bauer