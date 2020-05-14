It turns out that creating a weekly product for people’s enjoyment while isolated from direct contact from those people, and your coworkers, can be a lonely business. A bright light shines when readers reach out to us.
In this week’s edition, we celebrate the winners of the 2020 Design Our Cover contest. This is the third time we’ve held the contest asking readers to design a cover for a future edition of Inland 360. However, this year’s contest had a somber tone as it was announced at the beginning of the shutdown when many people were newly isolated at home and facing an uncertain future. I have to admit, I didn’t have high hopes for a big response. I wasn’t sure people were in the mood.
In the following weeks, a few covers trickled in and then, after the final reminder, we received a flood of entries. Each one felt like a gift, because Inland 360’s purpose is to reflect and connect the community. We wouldn’t be here without the readers who support us and believe in the value of that connection.
This week’s cover is by Izabella Brown, of Orofino, one of 11 contest winners. It embodies the spirit of how individuals are pulling together in support amid the uncertainty. We received a couple of entries related to the pandemic, along with many others which we will publish over the next year. Thank you to everyone who entered; even if your entry wasn’t chosen as a winner, it was received with gratitude.
This week’s issue features other stories about ways people are safely coming together while continuing to social distance. Moscovites have banded together to create a temporary drive-in theater at the University of Idaho Kibbie Dome (Page 5). If you’re wondering what going to the movies will be like once theaters are able to reopen, regional operators discuss their plans for the summer (Page 4). Like other businesses that could, the region’s independent bookstore owners shifted operations online during the shutdown, and they talk about their successes and struggles with that business model (Pages 8-9). As people make travel plans, McCall is telling potential visitors to remember to pack a mask (Pages 6-7), and if you know people who question the need to wear one, a columnist explains how not to be a “maskhole” (Pages 6-7). !
2020 Design Our Cover contest
Winners won a $35 gift certificate to a local restaurant and will have their work featured on the cover of a future edition Inland 360. Look for the blue ribbon denoting winners in the months to come.
l Janice Ardern, of Moscow
l Izabella Brown, of Orofino (shown at left)
l Katherine Clancy, of Moscow
l Lauren Curtis, of Lewiston
l Steve Gill, of Palouse
l Rachel Rose Gulotta, of Lewiston
l Mikayla Hartley, of Lewiston
l Kenechukwu (Kenny) Nnoli, of Moscow
l E.M. Price, of Moscow
l Ezra Purington, of Clarkston
l Jonell Williams, of Lewiston