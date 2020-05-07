Dispatch from week 8 of our social isolation

Between last week’s edition and this week’s, I drove 18 hours back and forth to my hometown of Idaho Falls to help my mom move.
If you haven’t left town, or your home, since the shutdown, you might wonder what it is like out there; I did. I drove through Montana. Traffic was light, mostly long haul truckers, some RV’s and vehicles with local plates. Some rest areas were open while others were closed. I saw a lot of toilet paper piles around roadside pullouts. One would think toilets would be deemed essential, apparently not.
Gas stations were open and at all but one that I stopped at, protective shields had been installed around cashier counters. However, I never saw one gas station employee wearing a mask and the vast majority of travelers weren’t wearing them either.
With individual states, cities, schools and employers determining their own response to the pandemic, it’s a mystery how this is going to turn out. We’ll only know in hindsight since it takes two weeks for symptoms to appear after someone is infected with COVID-19.
Continued emphasis on the value of social distancing to stop the spread of the virus will keep many of us socializing online. Privacy is an uncounted victim of the new coronavirus as more people than ever turn to social media platforms to stay in touch. As a result, unknown third parties are gaining access to our personal information. The implications of that are explained in our cover story on Pages 8-11.
Nature is a major source of refuge for people during these uncertain times and a new memoir by Moscow author DJ Lee explores the transformative powers of the Selway-Bitterroot Wilderness; find that story on Page 7. If you’re the type who finds comfort in a book, Lewiston Librarian Barrie Olmstead discusses how classic literature is making a comeback on Page 3, and on Page 5 you can find out which area libraries are loosening restrictions on checkouts and returns.