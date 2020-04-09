Entering our fourth week of social isolation, we see each other over the tops of our masks at the grocery store. When our paths cross outdoors, we take care to put extra distance between us. Hugs are needed but not welcome.
Not everyone is following these guidelines. Those who are, aren’t only doing it for their own safety; they’re doing it to protect others. Despite the walls that masks and 6-foot circumferences create, people are coming together on a plane that can’t be seen with the physical eye.
If you’ve been preoccupied by other thoughts, you might be surprised to learn that Easter is Sunday. We’re finding new ways to keep old traditions alive, while staying apart, and spreading spring’s universal message of hope and rebirth. Find out how on Pages 4-5.
“If something good comes out of this, it’s that people are more into nature,” my 10-year-old daughter, Piper, said this week when we were on a long bike ride together.
It’s true at our house, where walks, bike rides, gardening and other outdoor pursuits have replaced social activities. Many others have observed the same thing. In this week’s issue, one artist expresses why and gives it a shape in a story on Page 3.
There’s a saying that when one door closes, another opens. Instead of dwelling on what’s missing during social isolation, many are discovering possibilities they hadn’t noticed before. The University of Idaho Theatre Arts Department is creating new programming for the community and Robert Caisley, playwright and department chairman, talks about how the pandemic could change American theater for the better on Page 8.
Since last week’s edition, masks have become a must-have accessory, and writer Michelle Schmidt provides tips for successful mask making with things you likely have on hand on Pages 6-7. If we meet at the store, I’ll look forward to seeing yours. !