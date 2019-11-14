Here’s what’s new for home viewing on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other streaming services, starting Friday. Trailers and more recommendations can be found at inland360.com.
Top streams for the week
Disney Plus, the most ambitious streaming service to launch in years, arrives this week with “The Mandalorian” (TV-PG, shown above), a big-budget, live action adventure set on the frontier of the “Star Wars” universe. Other originals include the mockumentary “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” (TV-PG) and “The World According to Jeff Goldblum” (new episodes arrive each Friday) and a new remake of “Lady and the Tramp” (2019, PG).
The catalog also offers every “Star Wars” movie, Pixar classics like “The Incredibles” (2004, PG) and the “Toy Story” (1995, G) movies, a big chunk of the Marvel Universe, vintage Disney animated classics such as “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs” (1938, G), “Bambi” (1942, G), and the entire run of “The Simpsons.” More than 400 movies and 7,500 TV episodes in all, and none of the content is R rated. Cost begins at $6.99 a month, and a seven-day free trial is available at DisneyPlus.com.
The indie success story of the year, “The Farewell” (2019, PG) follows the story of a Chinese-American woman (Awkwafina) who can’t understand why her family won’t tell her grandmother she has cancer. Filmmaker Lulu Wang uses humor and culture clash to explore death, grieving and family relations. It’s available on Cable On Demand and VOD, on DVD and at Redbox.
A slacker postman is assigned to a remote northern office and meets a mysterious woodsman in “Klaus” (2019, PG), a Netflix Original animated holiday comedy from Sergio Pablos, co-creator of “Despicable Me.” It’s streaming on Netflix.
Kat Dennings stars in the new Hulu Original comedy series “Dollface,” and the fourth and final season of the alternate history drama “The Man in the High Castle” is now on Amazon Prime Video. Perhaps the most anticipated streaming TV release this month is the third season of “The Crown,” which drops on Sunday on Netflix.
Classic pick: All 20 official James Bond films from before the Daniel Craig era, from “Dr. No” (1962) starring Sean Connery to “Die Another Day” (2002, PG-13) with Pierce Brosnan, are available to stream on Amazon Prime Video. Call it a 007 streaming festival.
Netflix
Alicia Vikander and Riley Keough star in the psychological thriller “Earthquake Bird” (2019, not rated), about Americans in 1989 Tokyo.
Prime Video and Hulu
Mark Wahlberg and Rose Byrne get an “Instant Family” (2018, PG-13), and Michael B. Jordan and Sylvester Stallone return in “Creed II” (2018, PG-13).
New on disc and at Redbox
“The Farewell,” “Good Boys,” “Brian Banks,” “The Angry Birds Movies 2” and “The Peanut Butter Falcon.”
Axmaker is a Seattle film critic and writer. His reviews of streaming movies and TV can be found at http://streamondemandathome.com.