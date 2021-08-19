After a hiatus brought on by the loss of a location and a pandemic, the LC Valley Down and Dirty Mud Run returns Saturday to offer people the opportunity to get caked in mud.
For four years, the obstacle-course run was held at Community Park in the Lewiston Orchards. When the new Lewiston High School was built on the grounds in 2018, it limited space available for the event, ending it, said Jeff Marshall, president of the nonprofit organizing the 2021 race.
Marshall said that he, along with some friends and other supporters of the tradition, decided to find a new place to continue the event, which was started by Inland 360 with community partners in 2014.
A lot of factors were taken into account while seeking a new location, he said. On top of space to run, they had to ensure it had plenty of parking, access to water, areas for restrooms and access to refrigeration.
“(The Lewiston Roundup Grounds) presented themselves and said, ‘We got space out here,’ and it was a perfect union,” Marshall said.
The difference between the course for this mud run and previous mud runs is that this course will be more wide open, since it’s on a field, he said. This will allow spectators to see more of the runners.
The event will again benefit area nonprofits. In past years, it raised $62,000 for area charities.
“There were a lot of organizations really strapped after 2020,” Marshall said. “And that was good motivation for us to keep our nose to the grindstone and make sure the event went off and we would have a way to help those organizations out with our proceeds.”
Marshall said he is hopeful the event will raise enough to donate $10,000 to local organizations.
Runners can expect the same obstacles on the course, such as cargo nets, ropes, walls, balance beams and pipes; the only difference being that it will be a lot muddier this year than previous years, Marshall said. The event also will have a beer garden, live music and food trucks for both runners and spectators.
People can register for heats at lcvdownanddirty.com. Registration will be allowed up to the 8 a.m. start of the event, however Marshall encourages runners to register early so they can get a T-shirt and a medal the day of the event. In addition to the main course, there will be a Mini-Mudder for youth. Kids can run that course multiple times.