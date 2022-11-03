Dickens’ classic tale comes to Viola stage

Peter Hanes plays the role of Sydney Carton and Natalie Brooks plays the role of the seamstress in "A Tale of Two Cities," which opens Friday in Viola.

 APOD

APOD Productions’ “A Tale of Two Cities” opens Friday at the Viola Community Center, bringing Broadway’s musical rendition of Charles Dickens’ classic story to the small-town stage.

“This is the most ambitious show we have ever done,” APOD co-founder and artistic director Todd Payne said, in a news release. “The biggest cast, biggest set, most complex staging … even more than what we were able to accomplish last year with ‘Jane Eyre.’ ”

