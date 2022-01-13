Design Our Cover competition begins

The cover of this week’s issue (shown at right) was created by Katherine Clancy, of Moscow, for Inland 360’s annual cover design contest.
Your painting, sketch, collage, photograph or digital art could be a future cover. Here’s how to enter this year’s contest:
- Work must be original. The 360 logo will be placed somewhere in the design if you do not include it.
- But don’t include a signature on the artwork — we give all artists attribution.
- Dimensions (this is important!) are 10.5 inches wide by 12.5 inches deep.
- Entries can be emailed to contests@inland360.com, submitted in person at the Lewiston Tribune office, 505 Capital St., or mailed (do not fold it, though) to: Inland 360, P.O. Box 1387, Lewiston, ID 83501.
- Contest entries must be received by Feb. 18.
- Include your name, address, email and phone number so we can contact you and credit you for your work.