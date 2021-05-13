If more plants have died in your yard than thrived, maybe it’s because they never belonged there in the first place.
Native plants evolved along with the region’s terrain over eons. They are vital to area wildlife and pollinators because they provide nectar, pollen, fruit, seed, nesting material, shelter and roosting sites. They require less water and, once established, usually require minimal care.
The White Pine Chapter of the Idaho Native Plant Society is holding its 10th Annual Native Plant Sale online today through Saturday. The sale features more than 2,000 plants from 100 different species, according to member Penny Morgan. The selection includes native plants from the Palouse prairie and adjacent woodlands and forests, with a mix of perennials, grasses, annuals, shrubs, trees and others. Proceeds support the group’s efforts to increase local native plant populations through projects and outreach.
The sale is at www.whitepineinps.org. People can view the plants online and pay by credit card. Pickup is available curbside the next day between 3 and 7 p.m. at the Palouse-Clearwater Environmental Institute, 1040 Rodeo Drive, Moscow.