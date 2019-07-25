Dark comedy ‘Orange is the New Black’ returns for final time

Here’s what’s new for home viewing on Video on Demand and Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, and other streaming services. More recommendations can be found at inland360.com.
Top streams for the week
Netflix brings its signature original series to a close with the seventh and final season of “Orange is the New Black.” Based on the memoir by Piper Kerman, renamed Piper Chapman and played by Taylor Schilling in the series, it expanded beyond the “privileged white girl in prison” dark comedy to explore the lives of the most diverse cast of characters on TV or streaming. 13 episodes on Netflix.
Kristen Bell is back as cynical, smart-talking private detective “Veronica Mars” in the Hulu revival of the mystery series. The fourth season takes the high school series into young adult territory and a darker mystery but the chemistry between Veronica and her father (Enrico Colantoni) is as playful and clever as ever. 8 episodes on Hulu.
You could call the new Amazon Prime Original series, “The Boys,” an anti-superhero show. Karl Urban and Jack Quaid star as civilians who fight back against the abuses and crimes of costumed heroes. It’s cynical and satirical and full of dark humor and splattery violence. 8 episodes on Amazon Prime Video.
As Quentin Tarantino’s new film arrives in theaters this week, revisit his Oscar-winning World War II action fantasy “Inglourious Basterds” (2009, R) on Netflix.
Classic pick: A disillusioned businessman gets a second chance at life with a young body (Rock Hudson) in “Seconds” (1966, R), a nightmarish psychodrama from director John Frankenheimer. Streaming on Amazon Prime Video and free on Kanopy.
Pay-Per-View / Video on Demand
The violent reboot of “Hellboy” (2019, R) was a disappointment but the curious can stream it on Amazon Prime Video the same day it arrives on Cable on Demand, VOD, DVD and at Redbox.
Also new is “Alita: Battle Angel” (2019, PG-13), the big screen adaptation of the Japanese manga, and animated adventure comedy “Missing Link” (2019, PG).
Netflix
Katee Sachkoff is an astronaut investigating an alien ship floating above the Earth in “Another Life: Season 1,” a new science fiction/horror series. 10 episodes.
True stories: “The Great Hack” (2019, not rated) looks back at how Cambridge Analytica illegally harvested private data to help the Trump and “leave E.U.” campaigns in national elections.
Amazon Prime Video
Matthew McConaughey and Anne Hathaway star in “Serenity” (2019, R), a twisty murder mystery thriller in paradise.
Streaming TV: horror anthology “Dark/Web: Season 1” is Amazon’s answer to “Black Mirror.”
Hulu
The documentary “Apollo 11” (2019, G) uses rare archival footage to revisit the NASA mission that put the first human on the moon.
New on disc and at Redbox this week:
“Alita: Battle Angel,” “Missing Link,” “Hellboy,” “Stockholm” and “Master Z: Ip Man Legacy” !
Axmaker is a Seattle film critic and writer. His reviews of streaming movies and TV can be found at http://streamondemandathome.com.