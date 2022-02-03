The Confluence of History lecture series continues Feb. 12 with “Reflections on the Lewis & Clark Expedition by White Bull of the Nez Perce Tribe and Toussaint Charbonneau,” presented by JR Spencer and Garry Bush.
Spencer and Bush will present cultural perspectives of the Lewis and Clark Expedition and the Nez Perce Indians regarding the 1805-06 events along the Clearwater, Snake and Columbia rivers, during the talk at 1 p.m. on the second floor of the Lewiston City Library, and via Zoom.
Bush was trained by the National Geographic Society as a teacher consultant for the state of Idaho, is a National Park Service certified first-person historic interpreter and was honored with Idaho’s Esto Perpetua Award for historic preservation, according to a news release.
Spencer is a Nez Perce/Ojibwe artisan, educator and performing artist of Native culture and traditions of his people. He brings audiences the rich history of Native stories and traditional music in a moving, fun and entertaining manner, according to the news release.
The Confluence of History lecture series is presented by the Lewiston City Library, Idaho Chapter – Lewis Clark Trail Heritage Foundation, Nez Perce County Museum, North Central Idaho Speakers Bureau and Idaho Governor’s Lewis and Clark Grant of 2019-21. !
IF YOU GO
WHAT: Confluence of History lecture series: “Reflections on the Lewis & Clark Expedition by White Bull of the Nez Perce Tribe and Toussaint Charbonneau.”
WHEN: 1 p.m. Feb. 12.
WHERE: Lewiston City Library, second floor, or via Zoom.
TO ATTEND: Call (208) 743-2535 or email npccurator@gmail.com to reserve a physical seat at the library. Go to nezpercecountymuseum.com to register for the lecture via Zoom.