People from all over the world will be able to watch the entries in Moscow’s second CopyCat Cinema short film contest premiering during a livestream at noon today, sponsored by the Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, Palouse Area Care and Transport, and Washington Trust Bank.
The contest, challenging people to recreate a specific three-minute scene from a specific movie (this time the sock contamination scene in “Monsters, Inc.”), was conceived by Kelly and Troy Zakariasen. The couple, who owns Palouse Area Care & Transport (PACT EMS), wanted a way for their organization to become more engaged in the community. PACT EMS is a private nonprofit company that provides transportation between area health care facilities.
“My husband was working as a paramedic and camp director years ago, and at camp they always came up with crazy ideas on how to entertain families, so that mentality has never really left him,” said Kelly, of Moscow.
The first contest took place in January and challenged people to create a scene from the 1984 movie “Ghostbusters.” The contest was going to be an annual event. However, in reaction to the COVID-19 stay-at-home order and the resulting changes to area communities and businesses, Kelly reached out to Christine Gilmore at the Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre to create a second contest that could benefit local nonprofits, as well as promote creativity and community cooperation.