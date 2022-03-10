This installment of Inland 360’s Cover Contest yielded a level of talent and variety of images that made selecting a list of winners pretty darn difficult.
Looking through the entries brightened our late-winter days, and we thank every reader who entered for sharing your gifts — including drawing, painting, photography, collage and digital design — with us.
In no particular order, here are the winners, whose designs will be considered for Inland 360 covers over the next 12 months:
Tara Oar, of Pullman; Steve Gill, of Palouse; Lina Boylan, of Lewiston; David Phillis, of Lewiston; Zoey Hall, of Lewiston; Mary Kuther, of Lewiston; Jesse Cunningham, of Lewiston; Akem Kuenyedzi, of Lewiston; Janice Ardern, of Moscow; Julene Ewert, of Moscow; Halette Meyer, of Potlatch; Dean Ferguson, of Lewiston; Trudy Rauch, of Lewiston; Pat Rutter, of Deary; and Nan Vance, of Lewiston.
We had submissions from throughout north central Idaho and southeastern Washington from readers of a variety of ages and backgrounds. Several strong entries came from students at Lewis-Clark State College. Noteable, one of the winners, Jesse Cunningham, is just 7 years old.
Again, thank you, readers.
— Mary Stone, Inland 360 editor