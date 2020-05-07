Couch competition

This week’s trivia challenge from Whitman County Librarian Sarah Phelan quizzes readers’ knowledge of modern science. To test your trivia skills against others, visit the Whitman County Library Facebook page at 5:30 p.m. Thursdays for her live trivia challenge.
- Colin Pitchfork was the first person ever convicted of a crime using DNA evidence in what year?
- The first mammal to be successfully cloned from an adult cell was a sheep born at the Roslin Institute in what county? (Bonus: What celebrity was the clone reportedly named for?
- What physicist discovered that a wave’s frequency changes when the source and the observer are in motion relative to one another?
- What is the botanical term for trees like maple, aspen, and birch that completely lose their leaves seasonally?
- What are Newton’s three laws of motion?
ANSWERS: 1. 1986 (Pitchfork was convicted of two murders in the U.K.) 2. Scotland; Dolly Parton (The name was reportedly suggested by one of the stockmen who assisted with her birth, after he learned that the animal was cloned from a mammary cell.) 3. Christian Johann Doppler 4. Deciduous 5. (1) Every object in a state of uniform motion or rest will remain in that state of motion or rest unless an external force acts on it. (2) Force equals mass times acceleration. (3) For every action, there is an equal and opposite reaction.