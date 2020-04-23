Couch competition

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Whitman County Librarian Sarah Phelan ran trivia nights at area bars and restaurants in Colfax, St. John and other towns around the county. During the stay-at-home order, she’s bringing the questions to Inland 360 readers.
If you want to test your skills against others, visit the Whitman County Library Facebook page at 5:30 p.m. Thursdays for her live trivia challenge.
Edward Jenner, an English country doctor, administered the world’s first vaccination in 1796 as a preventative treatment for what disease?
The Black Death, the deadliest pandemic of bubonic plague, killed up to 60 percent of Europe’s population. In what century did the Black Death occur?
Twenty mushers and more than 150 dogs took part in the 1925 serum run to Nome, Alaska. The Great Race of Mercy was a race against the outbreak of which epidemic?
The MMR vaccine inoculates against what three diseases?
What bacterial disease is commonly referred to as lockjaw, even though lockjaw is only a symptom of that disease? !
Answers: 1. Smallpox 2. 1300s/14th century 3. Diphtheria 4. Measles, mumps, rubella 5. Tetanus