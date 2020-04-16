Before the pandemic, Whitman County Librarian Sarah Phelan ran trivia nights at area bars and restaurants in Colfax, St. John and other small towns around the rural county.
The events attracted new people and regulars, who formed teams for friendly competition and prizes. Phelan enjoyed the camaraderie, laughter — and even the boos when teams thought her questions were too hard.
With the stay-at-home order in place, Phelan and the library are keeping the rivalry alive. At 5:30 p.m. Thursdays, the library is holding a virtual trivia night on its Facebook page. It’s an individual competition and there aren’t any prizes, except being crowned the king or queen of arcane knowledge.
Here are some questions to get the wheels turning, with answers below:
1. What day is Earth Day? (Hint: it is coming up this month.)
2. In what century did King Henry VIII reign? BONUS: How many wives did this English king (depicted in inset photo of a Hans Holbein oil painting, above) have?
3. Which of the following states was not one of the original 13 colonies? Maine, New Hampshire, New Jersey or Georgia.
4. Ra, the sun god of ancient Egypt, has a human body and the head of what animal?
5. Anne Frank addressed nearly all her diary entries to whom, writing Dear ______, My Darling ______, and Dearest ______?
People can join Whitman County Library for virtual trivia night at 5:30 p.m. Thursdays on the library’s Facebook page. Questions and comments can be sent to sarahp@whitco.lib.wa.us. !
Answers: (1) April 22 (see graphic at right) (2) 16th century/1500s; 6 (3) Maine (4) Falcon or hawk (5) Kitty.