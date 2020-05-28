Couch competition

This week’s trivia challenge from Whitman County Librarian Sarah Phelan provides some facts to wow your friends with during your next socially distanced cocktail hour. To test your trivia skills against others, visit the Whitman County Library Facebook page at 5:30 p.m. Thurs-days for her live trivia challenge.
1. How many different types of alcohol are in a Long Island Iced Tea? Can you name them all?
2. The “worm” in traditional tequila or mezcal is actually the larvae of what animal that lives on the agave plant from which tequila is made?
3. Which liqueur translates to mean, “Hunt Master”?
4. Prohibition was undertaken to reduce crime, corruption and the tax burden created by prisons and poorhouses. It lasted from 1920 to what year?
5. What spirit company was founded in Cuba in 1862? (Bonus: Their logo is a sign of good fortune in Cuba and was inspired by the group of animals living in the eaves of the tin-roofed distillery when they first set up shop. Can you guess their logo?) !
Answers: 1. Five: tequila, gin, vodka, rum and triple sec) 2. A moth 3. Jägermeister 4. 1933 5. Bacardi; bat.