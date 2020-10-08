Couch competition: Words for wildlife groups

The English language is full of curiosities. Among them are eerie terms for gatherings of beings from the animal kingdom.
This week’s trivia challenge is by Sarah Phelan-Blamires, public services librarian at Whitman County Library in Colfax. The library’s online trivia challenge takes place at 5:30 p.m. the third Thursday of each month on its Facebook page. This month that’s Oct. 15.
Name the gathering:
1. A group of bats. (Hint: What a witch mixes potions in.)
2. A group of cobras. (Hint: Where one keeps arrows.)
3. A group of hyenas. (Hint: A synonym for an evil laugh.)
4. A group of crabs. (Hint: What you do with a spell.)
5. A group of ravens. (Hint: The opposite of nice.) !
ANSWERS
1. Cauldron 2. Quiver 3. Cackle 4. Cast 5. Unkindness