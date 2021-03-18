Couch competition: What do you know about weather?

This week’s trivia challenge by Rachelle Marshall, reference librarian for Whitman County Library, tests your knowledge of the history and science of weather.
The library’s online trivia challenge takes place at 5:30 p.m. the third Thursday of each month on its Facebook page.
1. What do you call a tornado that is over water?
2. In 1815, the eruption of this volcano shot a cloud of sulphur dioxide and ash 20 miles high, causing the earth’s temperature to drop several degrees, which led to 1816 being called, “the year without a summer.”
3. What does an anemometer measure?
4. Tefnut was the Egyptian goddess of what?
5. Before becoming an internationally famous pin-up girl, Raquel Welch paid her rent by working as one of these?