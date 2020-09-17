Couch competition: Victorian quiz

This week’s trivia challenge by Colfax librarian Sarah Phelan-Blamires explores the influence of the Victorian era.
The Whitman County Library’s online trivia challenge recently changed to a monthly event. People can play by going to its Facebook page at 5:30 p.m. tonight for a live 20-question game.
1. The Victorian era was named for Queen Victoria. The era is defined as beginning during the year of her coronation and ending the year of her death. What were the decades that began and ended the era?
2. Which two of the following options did experts of the day think were contributing factors to tuberculosis, then referred to as “consumption”?
A) Women’s makeup.
B) Women’s skirts.
C) Women’s corsets.
D) Women’s heels.
3. During this time period, if someone referred to a “water closet,” what were they talking about?
4. This era was a time of great discovery and learning. Florence Nightingale famously served as a combat nurse during which war of the era, helping to reduce the spread of disease and improve sanitation?
5. The 19th century led to the creation and popularity of the “penny dreadful.” What was this?