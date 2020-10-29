Couch competition: U.S. election history

It’s time to vote. With Election Day on Tuesday, this week’s trivia challenge tests readers’ knowledge of U.S. elections, past and present.
This week’s questions were compiled by Rachelle Marshall of the Whitman County Library. The library’s online trivia challenge takes place at 5:30 p.m. the third Thursday of each month on its Facebook page.
1. Which United States president was never elected?
2. What newspaper famously went to press with the headline, “Dewey Defeats Truman” in the 1948 presidential election?
A. New York Times
B. Chicago Daily News
C. Chicago Daily Tribune
D. New York Post
3. Which is the only state that doesn’t require people to register to vote?
4. What term popularized after the 2000 election describes an incompletely punched hole in a paper ballot?
5. Can a U.S. president serve 10 years in office?