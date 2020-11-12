Couch competition: Tracking technology

Generations of people will never know what life was like without the internet or social media. For others, technology is evolving so fast it’s hard to keep up with the changes.
This week’s trivia challenge by Sarah Phelan-Blamires, public services librarian at the Whitman County Library in Colfax, tests readers’ know-ledge of social media and the internet. The Whitman County Library’s online trivia contest takes place at 5:30 p.m. the third Thursday of each month on its Facebook page.
1. What percentage of the world’s leaders have a Twitter account: 10, 20, 50 or 80?
2. What was the first year that internet use on mobile devices exceeded internet use on PCs?
3. Which platform has the most active users: Pinterest, Reddit, TikTok or Snapchat?
4. Before launching Facebook, Zuckerberg’s original website was called Face______.
5. Does most of the world’s population have access to the internet? !
ANSWERS
1. 80 percent (83 percent of heads of state, worldwide, are on Twitter, according to the Digital Policy Council). 2. 2014. 3. TikTok. 4. Facemash. 5. Yes. As of 2019, 4.3 billion people, or 56 percent of the world’s population uses the internet.