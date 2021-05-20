Couch competition: Touring the top of the food chain

This week’s trivia challenge, by Sarah Phelan-Blamires, public services librarian at Whitman County Library, tests your knowledge of apex predators.
The Whitman County Library’s online trivia challenge takes place at 5:30 p.m. the third Thursday of each month on its Facebook page.
1. What is the largest predator in Africa?
2. A _________ is a rare hybrid between a polar bear and a grizzly bear.
3. As the largest lizard on Earth, this reptile can weigh more than 300 pounds.
4. Name all three big cats in Africa with spots.
5. What predator is the largest member of the Delphinidae (dolphins and porpoises) family
Trivia answers are on Page 4.
Trivia ANSWERS
Quiz is on Page 6.
1. The Nile crocodile. It can grow to be 20 feet long and weigh 1,650 pounds.
2. A pizzly bear, grolar bear, nanulak (Inuit) or grizzlar. As the Arctic warms and sea ice melts, polar bears are moving farther inland in search of food, while grizzlies in Alaska and Canada are thought to be moving north as temperatures increase. As they cross paths, the two have begun to mate. This hybrid is more resilient to climate change and is not sterile, as many hybrids are.
3. Komodo dragon. These lizards only live in Indonesia and kill using powerful legs, sharp teeth and a toxic bacteria in their saliva so that even an escaped victim will die within 24 hours.
4. Cheetah, leopard and serval.
5. Orcas, also called killer whales, are very intelligent mammals. Each pod has a special type of communication and hunting techniques that are passed down through generations.