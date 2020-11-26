There’s a lot to digest when it comes to the history and traditions behind Thanksgiving.
This week’s trivia is by Rachelle Marshall, who handles DVD and CD acquisitions at the Whitman County Library in Colfax. The Whitman County Library’s online trivia challenge takes place at 5:30 p.m. the third Thursday of each month on its Facebook page.
1. Which United States president refused to declare Thanksgiving a national holiday?
2. According to the National Turkey Federation, what percentage of Americans do not eat turkey on Thanksgiving Day?
A) 24 percent B) 40 percent C) 12 percent D) 7 percent
3. Which turkeys gobble, the males or the females?
4. Which Native American tribe provided the Pilgrims with aid?
5. True or false: Americans prefer Thanksgiving leftovers to the actual Thanksgiving Day meal?