Couch competition: Test your knowledge of the ‘final frontier’

When our problems seem overwhelmingly complex, we need only look into the night sky to see how small and brief this moment in time actually is. This week’s trivia challenge by Colfax librarian Sarah Phelan-Blamires explores the giant mysteries of space. To test your trivia skills against others, visit the Whitman County Library Facebook page at 5:30 p.m. Thursdays for a live trivia challenge.
1. What is the Great Red Spot visible on Jupiter?
2. During a total solar eclipse, the moon is always in this phase.
3. Nearly three times the height of Mount Everest, Olympus Mons is the highest mountain in our solar system. Olympus Mons is located on what planet?
4. Who was the first person in space?
5. What is the largest planet in our solar system? This planet has at least 50 moons, with many more awaiting confirmation. !
Answers
1. A storm. The storm is twice as wide as Earth with winds at speeds of as much as 400 mph. The storm is at least 150 years old, possibly much older as some reports date back 400 years ago. 2. New Moon. 3. Mars. 4. Cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin. 5. Jupiter. According to nasa.gov, “Jupiter is so big that all the other planets in the solar system could fit inside it. More than 1,300 Earths would fit inside Jupiter.”