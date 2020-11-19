Couch competition: Taking a literary tour

The pandemic might be keeping you homebound, but there are a million places to travel safely through the pages of books.
This week’s trivia challenge by Sarah Phelan-Blamires, public services librarian at Whitman County Library in Colfax, is a brief tour of literary trivia.
The Whitman County Library’s online trivia challenge takes place at 5:30 p.m. the third Thursday of each month on its Facebook page. This month, it is tonight.
1. What was the title of Stephen King’s first novel, published in 1974?
2. What young adult book has the world’s fastest bird within the title?
3. What title did Jane Austen originally give to her most famous book, “Pride and Prejudice?”
A) “Rich and Poor” B) “First Impressions” C) “Love and Hate” D) “The Bennet Daughters”
4. The first Harry Potter book was published as “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” in the U.S., but in the U.K. it was published as “Harry Potter and the _________’s Stone.”
5. What book follows Auggie, a fifth-grader with an extreme facial abnormality? (Hint: It’s a major motion picture starring Julia Roberts and Owen Wilson).