Couch competition: Sweet foods trivia

This week’s trivia challenge from Whitman County Librarian Sarah Phelan quizzes readers’ knowledge of some sweet foods. To test your trivia skills against others, visit the Whitman County Library Facebook page at 5:30 p.m. Thursdays for her live trivia challenge.
1. Pound cake got its name because the original recipe calls for a pound each of which four ingredients?
2. Vanilla is extracted from what flower?
3. What do the Ms in M&Ms stand for?
4. What two fruits are anagrams of each other? (An anagram is a word formed by rearranging the letters of another word, i.e. “listen” and “silent.”
5. Twinkies originally had what fruit-flavored filling until they switched to vanilla when WWII brought import trade to a halt?
Answers: 1. Butter, eggs, sugar, and flour. 2. Orchid. 3. Mars and Murrie. 4. Lemon and melon. 5. Banana.