Couch competition: Sliding into summer

This week’s trivia challenge, by Sarah Phelan-Blamires, public services librarian at Whitman County Library, tests your knowledge of summertime.
The Whitman County Library’s online trivia challenge takes place at 5:30 p.m. the third Thursday of each month on its Facebook page.
1. The official start of summer isn’t until the summer solstice, which will occur on what date this year?
2. In the summertime, people flock to enjoy the outdoors, especially the nation’s parks. Can you name all of the national parks in the Pacific Northwest (as defined as Washington, Idaho and Oregon)?
3. What famous Shakespearean play features the characters Titania and Hippolyta?
4. A popular summer cocktail to cool off with is called Sex on the Beach. If you ordered one, what four ingredients would be in your glass?
5. Which Roman goddess was the month of June named for?
Trivia answers
1. 8:31 p.m. Sunday, June 20.
2. Wash: Olympic National Park, Rainier National Park, North Cascades Nation-al Park.
Idaho: Yellow-stone National Park (partially, also partially in Montana, but mostly in Wyoming).
Oregon: Crater Lake National Park.
3. “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.”
4. Cranberry juice, orange juice, vodka, peach schnapps.
5. Juno, queen of the gods (Hera in Greek).