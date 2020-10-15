Couch competition: Setting the tone for spooky month

We’re well into spooky month, and this week’s trivia challenge by Sarah Phelan-Blamires, public services librarian at Whitman County Library, tests your knowledge of all things scary. The Whitman County Library’s online trivia challenge takes place at 5:30 p.m. the third Thursday of each month on its Facebook page. This month, that’s tonight.
1. Who hosted the original “The Twilight Zone” TV series? Maybe this will jog your memory, “You are about to enter another dimension, a dimension not only of sight and sound but of mind. A journey into a wondrous land of imagination. Next stop, the Twilight Zone.”
2. Who wrote the short story on which the film “Children of the Corn” was based?
3. How many executions took place during the Salem witch trials? What was the means of execution?
4. Name the three actresses who play the three witches in the 1987 film, “The Witches of Eastwick.” !
ANSWERS: 1. Rod Serling. The original series aired from 1959-64. 2. Stephen King. 3. Twenty; hanging. 4. Cher, Susan Sarandon and Michelle Pfeiffer.