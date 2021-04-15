Couch competition: Reveling in spring

This week’s trivia challenge by Sarah Phelan-Blamires, public services librarian for Whitman County Library, explores facts about spring. The Whitman County Library’s online trivia challenge takes place at 5:30 p.m. the third Thursday of each month on its Facebook page.
1. Who was the Greek goddess of spring?
2. What astronomical event occurred March 20, 2021?
3. For Australians, in what month does spring begin?
4. How many hours of daylight and darkness are there on the first day of spring?
5. The early Egyptians built the _______ so that it points directly towards the rising sun on the spring equinox.