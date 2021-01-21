This week’s trivia challenge by Sarah Phelan-Blamires, public services librarian at Whitman County Library, is a wild card edition.
The library’s online trivia challenge takes place at 5:30 tonight on its Facebook page.
1. What is the hardest substance in the human body? (Hint: It’s not bone.)
2. Blood makes up approximately what percentage of an adult’s body weight: 5, 10 or 20?
3. How many inches wider is a king-sized bed than a queen?
4. What country lost the most lives in World War II?
5. After comparisons of this fictional character to China’s President Xi JinPing went viral on social media, Chinese censors banned a 2018 film featuring him from showing in the country. Which was it?
A) Peter Rabbit
B) The Grinch
C) Winnie the Pooh