This week’s trivia challenge by Sarah Phelan-Blamires, public services librarian at Whitman County Library, is a wild card edition.

The library’s online trivia challenge takes place at 5:30 tonight on its Facebook page.

1. What is the hardest substance in the human body? (Hint: It’s not bone.)

2. Blood makes up approximately what percentage of an adult’s body weight: 5, 10 or 20?

3. How many inches wider is a king-sized bed than a queen?

4. What country lost the most lives in World War II?

5. After comparisons of this fictional character to China’s President Xi JinPing went viral on social media, Chinese censors banned a 2018 film featuring him from showing in the country. Which was it?

A) Peter Rabbit

B) The Grinch

C) Winnie the Pooh

Tags