If there’s one thing you can count on, it’s that life is rarely predictable. Neither is this week’s trivia, testing your knowledge of random facts.
Questions were compiled by Sarah Phelan-Blamires, public services librarian at Whitman County Library in Colfax. The library’s online trivia challenge takes place at 5:30 p.m. the third Thursday of each month on its Facebook page.
1. Which of the following is the smallest amount that a recipe could call for: a tad, a dash or a pinch?
2. What government organization was created directly following the terrorist attacks of 9/11?
3. In terms of computing, what does CPU stand for?
4. What chemical element is named after the creator of dynamite?
5. Is the iconic prehistoric stone circle Stonehenge located in: Scotland, England or Wales?